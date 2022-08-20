RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I’ve never spent any of my Parliamentary salary personally since I entered in 2000 – Ken Agyapong

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed that his salary for being a lawmaker is just for charity works.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He said since he entered the house in 2000, he has never spent any money he has received as salary on himself.

According to the firebrand Law Maker, he has been spending all the monies he makes on his philanthropic works including paying the school fees of the numerous children he sponsors.

“I use the money I make from Parliament to pay people’s school fees, as I speak to you, I don’t even know how much I make as a Parliamentarian because I put it into separate account and I always give it out to people who are in need…,” he said.

Addressing a gathering of youth and other well-wishers in Takoradi as part of his Guidance Conference, Ken Agyapong who has been a member of the August House for 22-years said he does not need to depend on government for support because he makes enough money from his business dealings.

Kennedy Agyapong MP for Assin Central
Kennedy Agyapong MP for Assin Central Pulse Ghana

He therefore urged the youth to fight for their future instead of relying on government to provide all they need in life adding that persons who wait upon government for provisions always struggle in life.

“Those who believe that with government I am not going to make it and therefore I will struggle in life myself and change [turn] my life around, those are the ones who are going to succeed in life but those who fold their arms and depend on government for everything will fail…,” he charged.

Kennedy Agyapong who confirmed his decision to contest the flagbearer slot of the NPP earlier this year has promised to champion the cause of businessmen as he believes they can play a major role in developing the country.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Students of Opoku Ware School arrested

3 students of Opoku Ware School arrested for robbery

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah and Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta's Databank pocketing millions from gov't bond deals getting richer — KKD

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.

Bawumia has no roots in NPP – Kwesi Pratt

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

Hopeson Adorye’s tribal statement must be condemned by all – Aliu Mahama