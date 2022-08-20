I’ve never spent any of my Parliamentary salary personally since I entered in 2000 – Ken Agyapong

According to the firebrand Law Maker, he has been spending all the monies he makes on his philanthropic works including paying the school fees of the numerous children he sponsors.

“I use the money I make from Parliament to pay people’s school fees, as I speak to you, I don’t even know how much I make as a Parliamentarian because I put it into separate account and I always give it out to people who are in need…,” he said.

Addressing a gathering of youth and other well-wishers in Takoradi as part of his Guidance Conference, Ken Agyapong who has been a member of the August House for 22-years said he does not need to depend on government for support because he makes enough money from his business dealings.

Pulse Ghana

He therefore urged the youth to fight for their future instead of relying on government to provide all they need in life adding that persons who wait upon government for provisions always struggle in life.

“Those who believe that with government I am not going to make it and therefore I will struggle in life myself and change [turn] my life around, those are the ones who are going to succeed in life but those who fold their arms and depend on government for everything will fail…,” he charged.