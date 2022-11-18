I've not been reckless in managing Ghana's economy — Ken Ofori-Atta

He said "I have not been reckless in the management of the fiscal operations of the government."

"Hon. Co-Chairs, the ground of recklessness presupposes that I have not been guided by the laid-down regulations.

"I want to state that I have not been reckless in the management of the fiscal operations of the government."

"Rather, our strenuous efforts to protect the public purse is what has helped this government to have achieved much, much more than any government over a similar period in virtually all sectors, including education, health, social welfare, policing, security in general, roads, railways, agriculture, industrialization, tourism, digitization, and funding for anti-corruption institutions," he added.

The Minority MPs made seven allegations against the minister, including frivolous spending, conflict of interest, financial recklessness leading to the free fall of the Ghana cedi, and gross mismanagement of the economy.

An eight-member ad hoc committee from both sides of the house was set up to probe the motion.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been accused of making unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund supposedly for the construction of the President's National Cathedral.

The lawmakers said he made 'illegal' payments of oil revenues into offshore accounts and was 'deliberately' and 'dishonestly' misreporting economic data to the Parliament.