J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah

news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings joined hundreds of mourners at the Community 11 Complex Park in Tema to bid farewell to Ghanaian highlife musician, Jewel Ackah who died on Friday, April 27.

The late Ackah died after suffering a stroke.

The late musician was known for many popular highlife songs and the composition of the National Democratic Congress anthem; the biggest opposition party in Ghana founded by Rawlings.

Rawlings, a tweet after news of Jewel Ackah’s death was announced said Ghana lost a jewel.

“You made a significant contribution to the Ghanaian music industry…Your danceable tunes are immortalised in the NDC, helping to catapult its name across the country. Ghana has indeed lost a jewel. Fare thee well Jewel Ackah. Sincere sympathies to the family,” he said.

After the service Jewel Ackah’s remains will be transported to his hometown Axim in the Western Region where he will be buried.

Jewel Ackah composed for songs like ‘Joyce San Bra’, ‘Kyere Mase’, ‘Manye Yie,’ ‘Bodambo Bodambo’ and ‘Asomdwe Hene.’

The ‘Prince of Highlife,’ is also known for composing the party anthem of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Jewel Ackah was 73 and left behind 11 Children.

Culled from citinewsroom