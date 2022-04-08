James Quayson will contest as NDC’s candidate in Assin North if.. – Asiedu Nketia

Speaking in an interview ahead of a ruling by the Supreme Court on the status of Hon. Quayson as MP, he said the NDC is ready for any outcome.

“We are very ready for a by-election because, in a by-election, Quayson will not campaign, he will only talk to the people for a while. Quayson shall return to Parliament, in the worst-case scenario that the court’s ruling goes against him” he emphasized.

“He shall win hands down because the margin at which he won the seat in 2020 will increase,” General Mosquito said.

According to him, it is only over his dead body that the NDC will not contest a by-election if one is called.

The Assin North MP is battling to maintain his seat in Parliament, months after a Cape Coast High Court ordered new elections in his constituency citing procedural errors in how he became a candidate in the 2020 polls.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the MP Assin North.

The Supreme Court has set April 13 to finally decide on the case challenging the eligibility of James Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The Court will, on Wednesday, thus pronounce to remove Mr. James Gyakye Quayson as Assin North Member of Parliament, or not, or to direct the applicants to execute the High court Judgment against Mr. James Gyakye Quayson.