In a statement, the election management body urged the public to dismiss any such reports.
Jean Mensa did not attend NPP Delegates Conference – EC debunks social media reports
The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked reports that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, attended the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
"Our attention has been drawn to a photograph making the rounds on social media purporting to be the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, at the recently held NPP's Delegates Conference in Kumasi.
"This comes to inform the general public to disregard this false news item as the said photograph is not Mrs. Jean Mensa," the statement said.
The EC further added that the narrative on social media is part of a scheme and should, therefore, be disregarded.
Photos were circulating on social media with the face of the EC boss Jean Mensa at the NPP Delegates Conference.
But the EC said the person in the photograph is not Mrs. Mensa.
