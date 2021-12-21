RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Jean Mensa did not attend NPP Delegates Conference – EC debunks social media reports

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked reports that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, attended the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Jean Mensa did not attend NPP Delegates Conference
Jean Mensa did not attend NPP Delegates Conference

In a statement, the election management body urged the public to dismiss any such reports.

Recommended articles

"Our attention has been drawn to a photograph making the rounds on social media purporting to be the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, at the recently held NPP's Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

"This comes to inform the general public to disregard this false news item as the said photograph is not Mrs. Jean Mensa," the statement said.

The EC further added that the narrative on social media is part of a scheme and should, therefore, be disregarded.

Photos were circulating on social media with the face of the EC boss Jean Mensa at the NPP Delegates Conference.

But the EC said the person in the photograph is not Mrs. Mensa.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

MPs kick out Dr. Bossman Asare, other EC officials from Parliament

Dr Bossman Asare

Stop your “rabble-rousing skits” and end hardship in the country – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

You’re only good at campaigning but bad at leadership – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

There's no hardship in Ghana under Nana Addo - Minister

Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister