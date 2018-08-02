Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chair

news

Madam Jean Mensah has been officially sworn into office as the new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The former Executive Director of the IEA was sworn into office by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday evening to replace the sacked Charlotte Osei.

Jean Mensa was sworn in together with three other persons, who will now work together as heads of the EC.

The other members of the Commission sworn in were Samuel Tettey as deputy Chairperson, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman, also a deputy Chairperson, and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as a Member of Commission.

Earlier, a Ghanaian citizen, Fafali Nyonatorto, sought to stop the President from continuing with the process of appointing a new Electoral Commission Chair.

The citizen challenged the removal of Charlotte Osei from office as EC boss, and demanded that an injunction be placed on the appointment of a new Chair.

However, the Supreme dismissed the application, explaining that the constitution in Article 2 (2) makes available remedies for a reinstatement if the court finds the removal of Charlotte Osei unconstitutional.

Madam Jean Mensa and her newly sworn-in deputies will now have the task of organizing a credible election in 2020.