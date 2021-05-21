RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Jean Mensa wants to rig election 2024 - NDC man

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Owusu Banahene, has said the obstinate nature of the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct electoral reforms in the 2024 general elections is an attempt to rig elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare
Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare Pulse Ghana

He said due to the ill-motive of the EC and the NPP government to rig the election, they are finding a way to rig 2024 general elections to keep NPP through foul means.

"Looking at the actions of the EC Chair you could see that she has plans to rig the 2024 elections for NPP," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Jean Mensa, EC boss
Jean Mensa, EC boss Pulse Ghana

According to him, "Everything pointed to the fact that the EC, especially its chairperson, Jean Mensa, is clearly in favour of the NPP to retain political power through any means."

His comments come after EC proposed that as part of electoral reforms polls would be close at 3 pm rather than 5 pm in subsequent elections.

The Commission said in 2019, it announced a decision to close polls earlier in the last elections but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety protocols instituted at polling stations, the Commission did not implement that decision.

