Jean Mensa wants to rig election 2024 - NDC man

"Looking at the actions of the EC Chair you could see that she has plans to rig the 2024 elections for NPP," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

According to him, "Everything pointed to the fact that the EC, especially its chairperson, Jean Mensa, is clearly in favour of the NPP to retain political power through any means."

His comments come after EC proposed that as part of electoral reforms polls would be close at 3 pm rather than 5 pm in subsequent elections.