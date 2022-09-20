Jean Mensa’s EC has been disrespectful and hostile towards us – NDC 'cries'

Addressing a press conference in Accra, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC said the new C.I the EC intends to introduce for continuous registration is unconstitutional.

“Since the coming into office of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, however, things have taken a dark turn and the time-tested use of consensus-building and dialogue as tools for the management of Ghana’s electoral process has been supplanted by overt partisanship and impunity by the current leadership of the Electoral Commission,” he said on Tuesday.

While justifying the needlessness of the move, the party Chairman insisted that the Commission has been inclined toward the ruling party and exhibited “disrespect and hostility by Jean Mensa and her charges at the EC towards the NDC and parties deemed to be opposed to the current government.”

Pulse Ghana

“Jean Mensa and Bossman Asare have not hidden their intent and penchant for unreasonable and unjustifiable policies and measures aimed at furthering the interests of the NPP and the appointing authority, often to the disadvantage of large sections of Ghanaians especially those they believe are likely to vote against the NPP in elections,” he explained.

“The alarm bells were set ringing when out of the blue and without any sound justification, this Electoral Commission decided to compile a needless new voter register only because President Akufo-Addo and his NPP wanted it, having advertised their intentions long before they took power.”