Jobless teachers beg Mahama to "come back"

Members of the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana (TTAG), in collaboration with the Inter College Network (ICON) have said they deeply regrets calling former President John Mahama all sort of names because, at the time, they didn't know what they now know.

The teachers said they feel disappointed in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his 'gargantuan' promises.

The teachers in a protest clad in red to signify their anger, they marched through the principal streets of Accra with placards which read: "Thanks for Allowance but post us now", “You gave us an allowance and so what?", "Education sector is in limbo", "Napo must go", "NPP, we are tired of promises; post us now", "NPP has betrayed us, GES post us now".

The teachers chanted and begged Mahama pleading with him to come back.

"Mahama, we are sorry," the disappointed teachers said.

The demonstration is to express their grievances on the decision by the Ghana Education Service for the trainee teachers to undergo the mandatory National Service through which they will be posted by the national service Secretariat of Ghana.

The protesters marched from the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and ended at the Hearts of Oak Park in Accra.

