Joblessness is on the increase under Nana Addo - Hannah Bissiw

Women's Organiser of NDC, Dr Hannah Bissiw play

Women's Organiser of NDC, Dr Hannah Bissiw

The count of people being without a job is on the rise in Ghana due to economic slowdown and slower business expansion activities under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, newly-elected National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hannah Bissiw has said.

According to her, Nana Addo and the NPP government has destroyed the economy inherited from the administration of the NDC.

She said all sectors of the economy are struggling under the NPP administration.

"Joblessness is on the increase; doctors, nurses, teachers, drivers, students, traders are all crying due to the economic hardship they are saddled with at the moment," she said.

READ MORE: Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as "idiots" - Mahama

Speaking on Accra FM, the NDC Women's Organiser stated that "The president promised that by the end of the year, every village in northern Ghana will have a dam; what has become of the promise? The year has almost ended and how many of those dams have been built?"

Women's Organiser of NDC, Dr Hannah Bissiw play

Women's Organiser of NDC, Dr Hannah Bissiw

NDC elections

Over the weekend, former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, was elected as the National Women's Organiser of the NDC.

Dr Bissiw won with 446 votes to depose the incumbent Hajia Zaynab Mahama who had 252 votes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

READ MORE: Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiser

Other contenders Hajia Tawa Zakari and Margaret Chiravira managed to get 16 and 11 votes respectively.

Two other persons who were elected as deputy women’s organizers were Maame Efua Sekyi Addo, 271 votes and Abigail Elorm 249 votes.

