The actor has been involved in a lot of activities in his constituency ever since he declared his intention to contest the seat.

The latest is a video going round on social media, showing the NDC candidate hanging out with the local boys at the gym.

He was cheered on by some of them as he made attempts to utilise most of the equipments that were readied for him.

Mr. Dumelo has previously been seen in a video collecting refuse, cleaning gutters and carting garbage in his constituency during a cleanup exercise.