John Mahama begins Greater Accra Regional tour

Former President John Dramani Mahama will tour the Greater Accra Region from today in his bid to be re-elected as the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He will be meeting with delegates of the party across the various constituencies in the region.

Mahama will start with a visit to Trobu, Amasaman, Domeabra Obom, Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom, Weija Gbawe, Anyaa Sowutuom and Okaikoi North constituencies.

He is expected to address delegates on the upcoming flagbearership race, electoral reforms in the party as well as pledge to work hard to reduce the high cost of living in the country and provide jobs when elected in the next presidential elections.

The former President has already toured the Central, Upper East, Upper West, Northern and the Brong Ahafo Regions.

On December 7, John Mahama will be contesting against 12 other hopefuls to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.