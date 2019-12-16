In a Facebook post, Mahama said it has always been routine that Ghanaian Presidents hand over peacefully.

Mahama made the post after attending Mafi Hogbetsotso Festival at Adidome on Saturday.

READ ALSO: ‘I’ve learned my lessons; I’m coming back to transform Ghana’ – Mahama

He further thanked the people and chiefs of the area for the continuous support of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“At the Grand Durbar to climax the Mafi Hogbetsotso Festival at Adidome on Saturday, I thanked the chiefs and people for their continuous support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992,” Mahama wrote.

“I was also hopeful that, just as President Rawlings handed over a peaceful country to President Kufour and he did same by handing over a peaceful country to President Atta Mills; I took over and handed over a peaceful country to President Akufo-Addo, he will hand over a peaceful country in January 2021.”

Mahama and the NDC lost heavily during the 2016 general elections, which was won by the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

The ex-president is, however, confident of winning the 2020 elections and returning to power.