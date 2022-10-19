John Mahama is very likely to win 2024 elections – Survey

The poll showed that the Eastern Region may be slipping away from the NPP with Mahama polling 73 per cent to Bawumia’s 24 per cent.

The results of the survey were from a sample size of 5,661.

The sample size was allocated to all the regions based on the total number of voters in each of the regions as per the EC 2020 register.

A random simulation for all 275 constituencies was then run to select constituencies, where the allocated sample will be administered from each region.

The poll also showed Mr. Mahama regaining the Northern Region after lagging behind in earlier polls.

Pulse Ghana

He also continues to lead in the North East region, the home region of the Vice President, according to the poll.

On whether the NPP can “Break the Eight” by earning a third successive term, approximately 70 per cent of voters do not believe the NPP can win the 2024 election, whilst 19 per cent believe the party can and 10 per cent have no opinion.