John Mahama lied about his projects in Ashanti Region - NDC Ashanti Youth

In a statement by its convener, Kweku Asare Mensah, the group said Mahama couldn’t complete the Sofo Line Interchange while in office.

The group also accused Mahama of neglecting Ashanti’s in his last government, therefore they won’t give him their support.

“The pride of every leader is to leave behind a good legacy. Without a lasting legacy, the name of a leader fades easily and never remembered by posterity.”

“It is sad to notice a perpetual effort to burry the name of the late Professor JEA mills in a deliberate attempt to attribute all his gains to John Mahama. In fact this agenda has been rolled out well that the average Ghanaian has nothing left to associate it with the Late Professor.”

“Why did John Mahama fail to complete the Sofoline interchange after his own boss JEA Mills committed so much resources to it.”

“John Mahama cannot be accusing any government of something he is guilty of. He has no credibility to talk about such matters and cannot be allowed to run his mouth just to scheme his way back to lead NDC.”

“Finally, our records show clearly that the Kejetia Market is a project initiated by the Otumfour and Professor JEA Mills. Any credits whatsoever must be credited to these duo and not John Mahama.”

Pulse Ghana

“The youth of the Region still maintain that the region was humiliated and neglected for his failure to appoint anyone from the region unto his cabinet. In fact The first Head of state to exclude the region from his cabinet.”

The group had earlier told former President should not to count on their support, should he decide to seek re-election as the party’s flagbearer.