John Mahama starts Ashanti Regional campaign tour

Since the announcement of his intentions to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections, President Mahama has toured the Central, Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Brong Ahafo and Greater Accra regions.

play

Former President John Dramani Mahama will, from today, start a tour of the Ashanti Region to interact with delegates of the National Democratic Congress.

The former NDC leader is expected to campaign for four days before delegates of the party troop to Accra to vote in the national delegates congress on Saturday.

In a statement issued by his campaign team, it said: "He is expected to continue his campaign in the Ashanti Region after the congress".

READ ALSO: I never said Mahama led corrupt regime – Rawlings

President Mahama play

President Mahama

 

He is expected to touch on reducing the high cost of living in the country as well as working hard to provide jobs for Ghanaians.

“The former president has been calling for unity in the NDC,” Spokesperson of the John Mahama 2020 James Agyenim Boateng said in the statement, “promising to strengthen the structures of the party as well as modernize its programmes and activities to address the needs of its members”, the state said.

