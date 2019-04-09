The former president will visit constituencies in the region for two days and conclude on Friday, April 12.

Mr Mahama will visit Awutu/Senya East, Awutu/Senya West, Gomoa East, Effutu, Gomoa West, Ekumfi, Mfantseman, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South and the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem Constituencies.

READ ALSO: Fix Dumsor or you'll lose 2020 - Gabby warns NPP

In a release by his office, Mahama will engage party executives and strategic stakeholders, interact with the citizenry and touch base with the party's grassroots, among other activities.

The regional secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a directive that “no stakeholder from a particular constituency is in any way permitted to follow the flag bearer and the team to other constituencies once the flag bearer leaves your respective constituency.”

This tour will Mahama's first since he was re-elected as the flagbearer of the NDC in February.