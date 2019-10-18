The former Sports Minister said Ghanaians will go for the NDC in 2020 because of the unprecedented suffering in the country currently.

Speaking on Dwaboase on Power 97.9 FM in his constituency during an Outside Broadcast event, the Legislator said his meeting with spare aprts dealers at Abossey Okai last Wednesday gave him the hope that Ghanaians are yearning to vote out the “incompetent” NPP government in 2020.

“After I met with the executives of the Abossey Okai Spare parts dealers, i became more convinced that the NDC will win power in 2020,” he told co-host Kwame Minkah, adding that the masses are angry with the NPP government which is characterised by nepotism.

John Mahama

Touching on the roadmap to an NDC victory in the 2020 polls, Mr Vanderpuye noted that the umbrella family has realized the need to involve all sectors of the economy in its manifesto for the 2020 elections and its as a result the party is consulting all stakeholders for their inputs.

According to him, the grievances of the spare parts dealers poured out during their meeting with him demonstrates the current government has lost the elections in advance. He also stressed that the promises the NPP offered them in the run up to the 2020 elections have not been fulfilled by President Akufo-Addo, stressing that fuel hikes and reckless tax increments have brought about hardship in the country than Ghanaians least envisaged.