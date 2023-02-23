ADVERTISEMENT
John Mahama’s decision to contest again is a good news to us – NPP

Evans Annang

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted to the news that former President John Dramani Mahama intends to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections.

John Mahama
John Mahama

According to Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the NPP, the news is a welcoming one because they have beat Mr. Mahama twice.

Speaking to journalists in Accra after the forms had been picked on Mr. Mahama’s behalf, Mr. Ahiagbah said the NPP will win the 2024 election.

Asked if the NPP was afraid of Mr. Mahama’s intention to contest the 2024 elections, Mr. Ahiagbah said it will neither be difficult nor surprising to beat him because the NPP had already done so on two occasions.

“We have beaten him twice, so you just conclude for yourself if we are afraid of him. It is all mathematical, and we have defeated him twice. He is even afraid to plainly declare whether he is going to contest or not. We are ready for him.”

Richard Ahiagbah
Richard Ahiagbah Pulse Ghana

Mr. Ahiagbah said the NPP is currently only worried about how to improve Ghana’s economy and is not worried about John Mahama who they are certain of beating.

“We are interested in how we can build our economy, and we want to know whether he has the solution because we saw him vanquish the gains that he got, and we saw him collapse our economy and banking sector. He doesn’t have what it takes to improve Ghana because if he had what it took to do that, he wouldn’t have vanquished our economic gains and taken us to the IMF.”

John Dramani Mahama declared his intention to run for the NDC’s flagbearership on Tuesday. His nomination form was picked on his behalf by his former campaign manager, Joshua Alabi and other executives of the NDC.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
