John Mahama’s decision to contest again is a good news to us – NPP

Speaking to journalists in Accra after the forms had been picked on Mr. Mahama’s behalf, Mr. Ahiagbah said the NPP will win the 2024 election.

Asked if the NPP was afraid of Mr. Mahama’s intention to contest the 2024 elections, Mr. Ahiagbah said it will neither be difficult nor surprising to beat him because the NPP had already done so on two occasions.

“We have beaten him twice, so you just conclude for yourself if we are afraid of him. It is all mathematical, and we have defeated him twice. He is even afraid to plainly declare whether he is going to contest or not. We are ready for him.”

Mr. Ahiagbah said the NPP is currently only worried about how to improve Ghana’s economy and is not worried about John Mahama who they are certain of beating.

“We are interested in how we can build our economy, and we want to know whether he has the solution because we saw him vanquish the gains that he got, and we saw him collapse our economy and banking sector. He doesn’t have what it takes to improve Ghana because if he had what it took to do that, he wouldn’t have vanquished our economic gains and taken us to the IMF.”