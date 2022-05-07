RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

John Ndebugre: Former MP dead

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, has passed at aged 72.

His sudden demise occurred at Zebilla, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The private legal practitioner died in his residence on Friday, May 6, 2022, after a shot illness.

He left behind a wife and four children.

The late politician and lawyer was known to be a vociferous person who shared strong views on pertinent national issues.

He spoke on many legal and political issues in the media, as he was often relied upon as a resource person.

He pursued a degree in chemical engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and was subsequently called to the bar in 1988 after reading law.

He served in other capacities until he fell out with the late Jerry John Rawlings.

The private legal practitioner hails from Tinmonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Mr. John Akparibu Ndebugre served as PNDC Secretary in the then Northern Region with renowned lawyer, Martin Amidu as his deputy at the time.

He served as MP from 2004 to 2009 on the ticket of his party, the PNC in the Zebila Constituency of the Upper East Region.

