Former Ambassador to Cuba, John Akologo Tia has declared to contest the Regional Chairmanship following extensive consultation with grassroot members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the rank and file among others.

The decision to contest he said followed intense pressure from NDC members who are yearning for him to be the chairman to reclaim all lost parliamentary seats in the region and win the 2020 general elections.

He said "In party organisation, your status does not really matter, it is your contribution to the party.

He indicated that the objective of the party was to win power, serve the people and ensure that the welfare of the people was properly catered for.

"So from whatever angle you can contribute; I think that is where I should put my effort," he stated.

Tia said the region needed his worth of experience adding that, "whatever you do at the region, contributes to the national policies and development. I have a worth of experience, it is needed here at this material moment of our party and that is what I have considered."

He is contesting with Alhaji Boonaba Mumuni, the incumbent and Alhaji Osman Kasim Alem.

He has appealed to the delegates to vote massively for him to lead the party in the region to ensure victory 2020.

However, a total of 53 aspirants had picked domination forms, but only 47 of them filed to contest for various regional positions.