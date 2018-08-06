Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship


Internal Politics John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship

John Tia is contesting with Alhaji Boonaba Mumuni, the incumbent and Alhaji Osman Kasim Alem.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Akologo Tia play

John Akologo Tia

Former Ambassador to Cuba, John Akologo Tia has declared to contest the Regional Chairmanship following extensive consultation with grassroot members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the rank and file among others.

The decision to contest he said followed intense pressure from NDC members who are yearning for him to be the chairman to reclaim all lost parliamentary seats in the region and win the 2020 general elections.

He said "In party organisation, your status does not really matter, it is your contribution to the party.

He indicated that the objective of the party was to win power, serve the people and ensure that the welfare of the people was properly catered for.

READ MORE: NDC opens presidential nomination

John Akologo Tia play

John Akologo Tia

 

"So from whatever angle you can contribute; I think that is where I should put my effort," he stated.

Tia said the region needed his worth of experience adding that, "whatever you do at the region, contributes to the national policies and development. I have a worth of experience, it is needed here at this material moment of our party and that is what I have considered."

He is contesting with Alhaji Boonaba Mumuni, the incumbent and Alhaji Osman Kasim Alem.

READ ALSO: Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race

He has appealed to the delegates to vote massively for him to lead the party in the region to ensure victory 2020.

However, a total of 53 aspirants had picked domination forms, but only 47 of them filed to contest for various regional positions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC Race: Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race
Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama Asiedu Nketia finds “nothing wrong” with 94 NDC MPs’ endorsement of Mahama
Photos: J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent" NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"
NDC Primaries: NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser
President: Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation” President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”

Recommended Videos

Ex Gratia: We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah Ex Gratia We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Campaign Promises: Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin Campaign Promises Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision



Top Articles

1 Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackahbullet
2 NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"bullet
3 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to...bullet
4 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tourbullet
5 President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”bullet
6 NDC Presidential Race Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi...bullet
7 Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector -...bullet
8 NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser racebullet
9 NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for...bullet
10 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Presidential Race Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign
Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nomination
Performance Mahama did better than what Akufo-Addo is doing - Betty Mould
EC Job Professor Mensa-Bonsu reportedly rejected EC job
Internal Politics Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race
Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018
NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC presidential slot
NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabi
2020 Elections I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags
Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
5 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah
NDC Elections I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah
"I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
NDC Elections "I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
Idiomatic Expressions Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for 'dog' Nana Addo
Elikplim Agbemava
NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up