Dual citizenship: Jomoro MP hot as court orders her to produce documents

This comes after a resident of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro District filed a writ at the Sekondi High Court challenging citizenship.

According to the applicant, Joshua Emuah Kofie, the MP was not qualified to contest as the people’s representative in the country’s legislative assembly.

He alleged that the MP was holding multiple nationalities –American and Ivorian citizenships, which violates the 1992 Constitution.

However, the MP has denied having American citizenship but had Ivorian citizenship which she said she had renounced.

Mrs. Affo-Toffey said she renounced her Ivorian citizenship before filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary election.