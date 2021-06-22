Dual citizenship: Jomoro MP hot as court orders her to produce documents

The court gave the order to the MP to produce the document within 10 days as proof of renouncing her Ivorian citizenship.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jomoro in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is hot as the Sekondi High Court has asked the lawmaker to produce evidence of her renounced dual citizenship in court.
The court gave the order to the MP to produce the document within 10 days as proof of renouncing her Ivorian citizenship.
This comes after a resident of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro District filed a writ at the Sekondi High Court challenging citizenship.
According to the applicant, Joshua Emuah Kofie, the MP was not qualified to contest as the people’s representative in the country’s legislative assembly.
He alleged that the MP was holding multiple nationalities –American and Ivorian citizenships, which violates the 1992 Constitution.
However, the MP has denied having American citizenship but had Ivorian citizenship which she said she had renounced.
Mrs. Affo-Toffey said she renounced her Ivorian citizenship before filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary election.
The court presided over by Justice Dr. Richard Osei Kyere asked for proof of renunciation for inspection by the court.
