Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah

A former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and NDC stalwart, Hon. Ken Dzirasah has said that the best man to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.

He said he has the brightest of chances to recapture political power or the NDC amongst the other competitors.

In an interview he granted Accra based Starr FM and monitored by Pulse Ghana, he said: "Prof. Alabi is one individual I can say without fear or contradiction that when you look at the profile of the presidential aspirants, not people who have come out as President before, but they that are starting like we have them now, he is one person who has served his public due."

Dzirasah, who was the former Member of Parliament of South Tongu, had caught the ire of supporters of ex-President John Mahama when he disclosed that he was incompetent last month.

He had said, "I want to say that after several reflections on the way forward for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), myself and my good brother, Ambassador Gbeho, conducted few investigations and came to the conclusion that the most marketable personality that could carry us into the year 2020, as a flagbearer, is Joshua Alabi".

“Joshua Alabi without the intervention of the state was able to grow the Institute of Professional Studies which was a proverbial commercial college to the stature of a huge university which has become the center of reference in Africa. He did this without a pesewa from the State. This alone is enough service that merits at looking him for that favour”.

Dzirasah also commented on the current state of the NDC and he said aspiring General Secretary Koku Anyidoho should bid his time.

He said Koku isn't ready yet to be the scribe of the biggest opposition party. “Koku is hard working and could do the job but I think he should bid his time. He is young, there are more years ahead of him".

So far about 100 people have picked forms to contest for flagbearer in the opposition party.

They include John Mahama, Alban Bagbin, Rickets Hagan, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Goosie Tanoh and Joshua Alabi amongst others.