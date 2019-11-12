Unrepentantly, the journalist who works with Multimedia (Asempa FM) used unprintable words on former president John Mahama after he led a section of his security detail to clear overgrown weeds in the middle belt of the 'Mahama' Road in front of the new Military Cemetery in Accra, over the weekend.

The overgrown weeds obstruct the view of motorists, especially towards the roundabout which motivated Mahama and his team to clear the area.

The journalist called Nana Akua Acheampomaa Sarfo-Adu went on air while presenting a political show dubbed "Kanewu" spewed bitter and abusive language against the NDC flagbearer.

She got angry at Mahama for the action he took to weed the cemetery and asked, "why didn't he [Mahama] go the Awudome cemetery? why didn't he take cutlass to weed but used mower?""Ghanaians, they think we're fools. Politicians think we're blind and deaf. They think Ghanaians are dumb like them," she said.

"Which president have you seen taking a mower to go and weed? she asked.

Watch the video below and listen to the verbal attacks she used on Mahama.