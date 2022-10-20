He said "journalists have taken money" to make the NPP unpopular.
Journalists in Kumasi have taken money to make NPP unpopular — Opoku Prempeh
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency and Minister of Energy, has accused journalists in Kumasi of taking bribes to make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unpopular.
He explained that the journalists "sit on the radio to insult the government and the officials" in the Ashanti Region believed to be the stronghold of the NPP even though he did not mention names.
Addressing the chiefs and people of Suame in Kumasi during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a four-tier interchange, Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated that the NPP is the only political party in the country that can transform the region.
"Even God created us, he requests thanks from us anytime, he does something good for us," he said.
His reactions come after President Nana Addo Dankwas Akufo-Addo's convoy that was on its way to the Kumasi Central Market was met by scores of traders at Adum in the central business district who had displayed their wares for sale.
On seeing the vehicles conveying the president and the government officials, the market women, hawkers and artisans wasted no time in voicing their displeasure with the prevailing economic situation.
The traders and passersby are seen in the chorus of boos as the convoy advances.
The stronghold of the NPP would be most welcoming of the President, with residents waving their approval, with some offering their clothes for a carpet for him to walk on but the economic condition under the NPP has changed which has largely affected trades in the country.
