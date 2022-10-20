Journalists in Kumasi have taken money to make NPP unpopular — Opoku Prempeh

He explained that the journalists "sit on the radio to insult the government and the officials" in the Ashanti Region believed to be the stronghold of the NPP even though he did not mention names.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Suame in Kumasi during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a four-tier interchange, Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated that the NPP is the only political party in the country that can transform the region.

"Even God created us, he requests thanks from us anytime, he does something good for us," he said.

His reactions come after President Nana Addo Dankwas Akufo-Addo's convoy that was on its way to the Kumasi Central Market was met by scores of traders at Adum in the central business district who had displayed their wares for sale.

On seeing the vehicles conveying the president and the government officials, the market women, hawkers and artisans wasted no time in voicing their displeasure with the prevailing economic situation.

The traders and passersby are seen in the chorus of boos as the convoy advances.