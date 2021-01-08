According to the veteran lawyer, the judge is a known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a radio interview, Nana Obiri Boahen said the vilification of judges in cases that has not gone in favor of the NDC should stop.

He said the assertion that most of the judges are sympathetic to the NPP on constitutional and electoral cases cannot be true,

“The NDC shouldn’t go there at all, that path would be slippery for us. Why did they choose to go to a High Court in Ho instead of Hohoe where the plaintiff happens to be the MP? That’s is mind-boggling to us”, he said.

According to outspoken Deputy General Secretary of NPP, the NDC led by former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a path to run down the hard-won reputation of the judges who will be sitting on the election petition for obvious reasons.

“I don’t understand why NDC are behaving this way, 2016 NPP went to Supreme Court to challenge results but nobody tried to run down our judges like NDC people have started now,” Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen stated.

Peter Amewu

The NDC is challenging the 2020 election results. Based on this, the opposition and its parliamentarians boycotted the presidential inauguration yesterday.

Mr. Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

NDC MPs in December 2020 also marched to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) to petition the electoral management body over their disagreement of the results of the polls.