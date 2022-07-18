Justin Frimpong Koduah: All you need to know about NPP’s new General Secretary

After the election, the Electoral Commission (EC) declared Justin Frimpong Koduah winner of the General Secretary position.

Pulse.com.gh has profile and other facts about the new NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah.

He was born on the 14th of November 1982 in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He is a lawyer.

He was a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP and Chairman of the Strategic Communications Committee of the Ashanti Region NPP.

Education

He attended Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi before proceeding to Hackney Community College, London, where he obtained a certificate in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

After his studies abroad, he relocated to Ghana and enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Kumasi, where he studied Land Economy.

He went on to read law at the same university before being admitted into the Ghana School of Law and called to the Bar subsequently.

He also holds a Certificate in Financial Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Career

Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) is a lawyer with specialisation in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration, with particular interest in land disputes and asset management.

He is a former employee of Supersport Limited (United Kingdom) and with the experience acquired from the company was very instrumental in the organization of CAN 2008 which was hosted in Ghana.

He is also a former employee of Jo-Mint Associates Limited, an indigenous construction company.

He is the current Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).