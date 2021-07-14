Kaaka's murder: MCE withdraws application for reappointment

In a letter, he said "I write to withdraw my application for the position of Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura/Sekyedumase Municipality.

"I arrived at this decision for the peace of the Municipality and the general unity and growth of the New Patriotic Party."

He expressed his appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing him to the position in his first term and also thanked "the good people of the Ejura-Sekyedumase constituency for giving me the opportunity of serving them in the sixth (6th) parliament between 2013 to 2017 to the best of my ability."

"I have always worked in service of my party and country, and it is in that spirit that I am withdrawing myself from consideration. I will like to firmly assure the people of the Municipality, my party members, and the general public that, I will continue to work for the general good of the municipality, my party, and the country," he added.

Earlier, the MCE denied reports that the two persons arrested in connection with the killing of Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Kaaka are his bodyguards.

Appearing before the three-member committee tasked to probe the killings in Ejuraon Thursday, July 8, 2021, he said: "Not at all. They are our polling station executives. My house is such that anytime any political figure comes to the area, a lot of people come to the house and everybody knows that."

He added: "Anyone who knows Ejura very well and our environment, my house is a place that, whenever any political head is coming to Ejura or anytime that there is any national activity, the media can attest to that fact that, my house is filled with a lot of people.

"And the two gentlemen are our party [New Patriotic Party] members, and they are polling station executives. And as a Chief Executive and parliamentary candidate, definitely, I will have a relationship with all my party people."

He stated that he was out of Ejura on a different assignment on the day of the incident on June 29, 2021.

He told the committee that he had received a security briefing in the night not to return to Ejura.