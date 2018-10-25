Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary

His appointment follows a unanimous decision taken at a Central Committee meeting of the CPP held on Thursday, 24 October 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
CPP General--Secretary play

CPP General--Secretary

James Kwabena Bonfeh Jr, popularly known as Kabilla, has been appointed as the General-Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP).

He takes over from substantial General Secretary Nii Armah Akomfrah who was suspended last year.

His appointment follows a unanimous decision taken at a Central Committee meeting of the CPP held on Thursday, 24 October 2018.

READ ALSO: Why political parties are forming vigilante groups

Mr J.B. Daniels will assist Mr Bomfeh as Deputy General Secretary.

play

 

Until his appointment, he was the Director of Elections of the CPP.

Mr Bomfeh was once the Youth Organiser of the CPP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful
Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE
Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapong Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapong
I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman
Delta Force members granted bail Delta Force members granted bail
I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi

Recommended Videos

NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years - Mahama
Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings Hardship under Akufo-Addo’s gov't shocking - Zanetor Rawlings
NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumibullet
2 Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
3 Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahamabullet
4 I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy bossbullet
5 I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairmanbullet
6 Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
7 Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years, but are...bullet
9 Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old –...bullet
10 Delta Force members granted bailbullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet

Politics

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday
Fritz Baffou
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
KelniGVG: Nana Addo endorsed criminality by launching common platform – MP
Mahama mourns NDC supporters
X
Advertisement