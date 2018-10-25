Kabila appointed CPP General Secretary

news

James Kwabena Bonfeh Jr, popularly known as Kabilla, has been appointed as the General-Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP).

He takes over from substantial General Secretary Nii Armah Akomfrah who was suspended last year.

His appointment follows a unanimous decision taken at a Central Committee meeting of the CPP held on Thursday, 24 October 2018.

Mr J.B. Daniels will assist Mr Bomfeh as Deputy General Secretary.

Until his appointment, he was the Director of Elections of the CPP.



Mr Bomfeh was once the Youth Organiser of the CPP.