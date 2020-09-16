She said the government deserves re-election for the massive road development in the area.

"We thank the NPP government for fixing our road in Kansaworodo. Today we can also beat our chest and say we have the road fixed," Nana Akua Mansa II said.

"For what you have done for us, it is 4 more for Nanam" she added.

The Queenmother said this during a visit by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the area to inspect on-going road projects and also cut the sod for the construction of a market in the area.

She stated that the construction of the market is another reason why her people will vote massively for Nana Addo and the Member of Parliament for the area, Joe Ghartey.

"We are confident we will very soon have our new market. This is why we say 4 more for Nana and 4 more for Joe Ghartey," she stated.