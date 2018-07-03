Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today

news

Controversial Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is set to face the Privileges Committee of Parliament today.

Agyapong is set to answer questions on contemptious comments he is purported to have said about the august house.

He will also cross examine the NDC Member of Parliament for Asawaase, Mubarak Muntaka who reported him to the Privileges Committee and had already provided evidence on Agyapong's statements.

READ ALSO: Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station

He said Mr Agyapong had stated in the audio and video that: “If this House were not useless, they would not have the likes of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as its leader."

A statement issued by the acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Ms Kate Addo, said: "The Committee of Privileges is scheduled to hold a public hearing of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, on the alleged breach of privilege and contemptuous conduct."



It said Mr Agyapong was referred to the committee "over his purported utterances against Parliament and the Majority Leader, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu."