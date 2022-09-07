RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ken Agyapong must serve like Bawumia first before he can lead the NPP – Maurice Ampaw

Evans Annang

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has said that it is not yet time for the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the outspoken lawmaker has to bid his time before he can lead the party into a general election.

Speaking on Wontumi TV in Kumasi, Maurice Ampaw said Hon. Agyapong has to be a Vice Presidential candidate first.

“Kennedy Agyapong has improved…he has become more tolerant these days. Kennedy is more mature in his politics, I can say in honesty, he is an honest politician and with that, he has upped his game and some of us are admiring him from afar.

“He is a material that if nurtured and given time, Kennedy has the potential of leading the nation,” he stressed.

He added, however, that the Assin Central MP will have to bide his time and seek to learn the rudiments of becoming president by serving first in a Vice-Presidential capacity.

“Looking at Kennedy Agyapong currently, he needs a little bit of training, just as Bawumia went into the wilderness to serve Nana Addo and now everyone says it is his time, Kennedy Agyapong should also note that if you don’t serve, you will not be served,” Ampaw added.

Agyapong is among over a half-dozen NPP members who have either declared their intent or are rumoured to be interested in becoming flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

In a recent interview in Accra, renowned pollster Ben Ephson said the 2024 NPP flagbearer race is between Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, contrary to what people think, the race is between the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong and not Alan Kyeremanteng.

