Ken Ofori-Atta destroying the foundation of NPP for endorsing Bawumia — Dr. Amakye Boateng

He made this known after Bawumia addressed the nation on the economy and said "I think it lays out very distinctly what we have done as a party and the capacity to take us to the transformation level that we are talking about. Clearly for me, also makes it very evident to Ghanaians that we have the type of person who can lead after Nana Akufo-Addo leaves and that is reassuring."

But Dr. Amakye reacting to the endorsement said comments from Ken Ofori-Atta can destroy the foundations of the NPP.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said, "it's worrying when these things are being said when it is not yet time".