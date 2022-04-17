Earlier, Ken Ofori-Atta said Dr. Bawumia has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is the type of person who can lead if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leaves.
Ken Ofori-Atta destroying the foundation of NPP for endorsing Bawumia — Dr. Amakye Boateng
Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng has said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is destroying the foundation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for endorsing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.
He made this known after Bawumia addressed the nation on the economy and said "I think it lays out very distinctly what we have done as a party and the capacity to take us to the transformation level that we are talking about. Clearly for me, also makes it very evident to Ghanaians that we have the type of person who can lead after Nana Akufo-Addo leaves and that is reassuring."
But Dr. Amakye reacting to the endorsement said comments from Ken Ofori-Atta can destroy the foundations of the NPP.
In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said, "it's worrying when these things are being said when it is not yet time".
"This statement means the 'big men' in the party are not abiding by their own rules and that is worrying; you're destroying the very foundations of the party. The moment you do that it becomes an open door for everyone to enter and that can create chaos and lawlessness...it can blow up very soon," he added.
