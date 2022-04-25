Ken Ofori-Atta doesn't understand how to fix Ghana's ailing economy — Former MP

Daniel Kwesi Asiamah called for the Minister's resignation, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and using the controversial electronic transaction ley (E-levy) to divert attention away from the ailing economy.

"To give Ghana a fighting chance of reversing the economic doldrums, Ken Ofori-Atta must be sacked. Ken is not somebody who even understands the issues we are discussing."

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "How on earth did he become the Finance Minister of our country? Even if we carry loads of money to Akufo-Addo, and we say collect 20 billion, Ken Ofori-Atta sitting there with that level of incompetence and with that lack of understanding is the cause of the challenges facing the economy, he won't mind you."

Kwesi Asiamah said Ghanaians are reeling under the impact of the country’s current debt crisis and the worsening economic hardships imposed on them by the government.