In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Senanu said the Special Prosecutor should be contacted to see if the issue qualifies to be something he can investigate.
#KenMustGo: Probe businessman who influenced NPP MPs – Anti-corruption crusader
Edem Senanu, an Anti-corruption campaigner has called on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to investigate comments by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that a wealthy businessman came to Parliament to meet some members of the majority caucus on the matter to intervene over the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.
Recommended articles
He said the wealthy businessman had a motive therefore, he went to meet the NPP MPs.
"It deserves much more investigation. What interest was he seeking to protect or promote?" Senanu asked.
When asked if he trusts the Majority Leader to do a good job at probing the motive of the businessman, Senanu replied that "No, certainly not the Majority Leader… Indeed there is a sense in which one is wondering whether this is not an attempt to throw a red herring because already we don’t understand why within 24 hours, the Majority Leader had taken a position and we don’t have a clear statement on what the President has said," he added.
Earlier, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has revealed that a businessman tried to influence the decision of the NPP MPs over their demands for Ofori-Atta's sack.
Several Ghanaians including Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side mounted pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from office in light of the country's current economic situation which has compelled the government to seek support from the IMF.
The NPP MPs said several efforts to have the government address the plights of their constituents about the ailing economy had proven futile and voiced their disquiet while demanding the head of the two Ministers.
The MPs are convinced that sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen will help restore confidence in Ghana's economy.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh