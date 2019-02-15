The maverick MP was hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament after Muntaka Mubarak accused him of making derogatory comments about the Majority Leader and parliament as a whole.

He is reported to have described the House as “cheap and useless” during one of his rants on radio.

However, appearing before Parliament on Thursday, Mr. Agyapong apologised for his comments.

Despite admitting to saying Parliament is cheap, the lawmaker denied describing the House as useless.

This was after he was found guilty of contempt of Parliament by the Privileges Committee.

Meanwhile, the controversial legislator was only reprimanded after the Committee decided not to go for expulsion as his punishment.

Earlier, the Privileges Committee was split 10-10 on whether to reprimand Mr. Agyapong or suspend him for the rest of the year.

However, after extensive deliberations, the committee decided to only reprimand the MP because he had already apologised.