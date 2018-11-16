Pulse.com.gh logo
Kennedy Agyapong attacks Franklin Cudjoe

Kennedy Agyapong described assertions by Franklin Cudjoe on the creation of new regions as hollow who uses his position to deceive people for selfish gains.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has criticised the President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe for his tirades directed at the creation of new regions by the government.

He has described assertions by Franklin Cudjoe on the creation of new regions as hollow who uses his position to deceive people for selfish gains.

Kennedy Agyapong speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM said "Franklin is a zombie economist who is only using his NGO to take money from people from abroad. How well do you even know these MPs that you speak badly about? If you have an NGO, do us a favour by using that means to educate Ghanaians instead of bashing parliamentarians."

Franklin Cudjoe criticised the NPP government's plan of creating  new regions and districts to what the country already has.

play

 

Cudjoe believes the country is spending  so much  on public servants and  has therefore  called on both the Government and the electoral commission to shun any plan of adding more constituencies to the already "absurd number of 275."

"Our Parliament is begging the Chinese to help build a new chamber as the 275 members cannot find space to work effectively. My advice: Stop creating new regions, districts and constituencies so you don't add to the bloated number we already have," he said.

But the maverick politician said Cudjoe is jealous about the creation of the regions adding that he "begs people from abroad to satisfy himself."

