Kennedy Agyapong laughs off GH¢25m defamatory suit


Kennedy Agyapong said Madam Ellen Kwawukume may have filed the suit against him because she is "broke".

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has slammed the GH¢25 million defamatory suit brought against him by a retired Chief State Attorney, Ellen C. Kwawukume.

He said Madam Ellen Kwawukume may have filed the suit against him because she is "broke".

Ellen Kwawukume is suing the outspoken MP for saying that she collected a bribe from ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

She is demanding GH¢25 million general damages for libelous and defamatory words the MP published on private media platforms between June and July, 2018.

In his campaign "Who watches the watchman", Ken Agyapong accused her of demanding GH¢5,000 from Mr Anas to badly handle a prosecution.

The MP and the SALIS newspaper produced a video documentary titled: "Who watches the watchman," which sought to project journalist Anas as a corrupt person who demanded bribes to exonerate people he had investigated and found to be corrupt.

The video created the impression that Ms Kwawukume demanded and received a bribe from Anas to stop pursuing a case against people whose interest Anas was serving.

Madam Kwawukume in July this year demanded a retraction and an apology from the lawmaker.

She is also seeking an order for retraction and apology to be published on all media platforms where she was defamed, as well as other platforms with equal prominence and intensity.

But the maverick MP said she [Ellen Kwawukume] needs money hence her demand for such a huge sum of money as damages.

Speaking on Adom TV monitored by Pulse.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong said "She didn’t live her life well and she now needs money in her retirement. Has she ever seen that amount of money she’s demanding in the suit from me? I’m not afraid of her; I’ll say more.

"Has Ellen Kwawukume seen GH¢25miilion in her entire life before. She didn’t live a good life and now that she is on pension she wants to feed on my money to make a living. She should give me a break because I’m ready for her."

