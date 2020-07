This was among several findings in the maiden report of the Media Foundation for West Africa's (MFWA) election 2020 campaign language monitoring project.

The report, which is based on the monitoring of 597 programmes on 20 selected radio stations for the period June 1-14, 2020, cites the NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; NDC MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akando; and NPP MP for Manhyia North, Collins O. Amankwah for making insulting and offensive comments on the radio.

The NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who was also found to be the most abusive among all the other individuals cited during the monitoring period, also made unsubstantiated allegations, threats, and expressions calling for confrontation.

He singlehandedly made eleven out of the 51 indecent expressions recorded during the monitoring period.

The monitoring report also names the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi; the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Nana Boakye (Nana B); the Flagbearer of the United Freedom Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, and some party officials at the regional level for making unsubstantiated allegations and other indecent expressions on the radio.

Overall, officials and affiliates of the NDC recorded the highest number (17) of indecent expressions, closely followed by their counterparts in the NPP with 15 incidents.

The other political parties whose affiliates were cited are the UFP with two indecent expressions and the Convention People's Party (CPP) with one incident.

Regarding the radio stations on which the indecent expressions were recorded, Accra-based Oman FM recorded the highest number (16) of indecent expressions mainly on its National Agenda programme.

Power FM, also based in Accra, followed with 10 indecent expressions all of which were recorded on the station’s Inside Politics programme.

The host of the Inside Politics programme on Power FM, Mugabe Maase, was also found to have used the highest number of indecent expressions among the hosts of radio programmes that were monitored. Eleven other radio stations were also cited in the report.