Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxes

The outspoken MP said the move is collapsing businesses, especially local ones.

  Published:
play

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has criticised the government's tax policy.

According to him, president Nana Akufo-Addo has refused to listen to him, but vowed to confront him with the issue when he meets him.

The MP was taking about his experience at the Tema Port where he interacted with businesses.

“Let me tell you, I went to Tema Mankuazi lane…from Mankuazi someone said he was selling a piece of land and I went to see. I was told the two adjourning plots were also for sale it was from there I realized the situation is serious!” he said in shock," he said, news website mynewsgh quoted him as saying.

"The government has to help these industries…local industries. What I observed was that almost all the factories lined up from Mankuazi to VALCO roundabout have all collapsed,” he lamented.

According to him, he contacted someone to find out why and the reason shocked him, although the person initially wanted to lie to him.

“Fortunately, one of the guys was still around, they produce aluminium, an Indian. I asked him why they were selling off the factories but in response, he told me they owe CAL Bank and they have to sell to go and pay their debt,” he said.

“The raw materials for the production of the aluminum he pays duty, he pays VAT, all ECOWAS charges everything paid on it … So what have you done to the local industry? By the time he is done, the cost of electricity is too high and all other factors of production except labor. It is high everywhere in the world but Ghana is so high. Except for labour that is cheap in Ghana everything is so high,” Ken said.

“Your aim is tax. You can tax the workers when you create a lot of employment. Right now you have taxed everything and companies are collapsing it does not make sense. If I get time I will meet the President will tell him physically what I saw in Tema. It started long ago but when I speak they refused to listen to me. Why is that the economy of America was doing well under Obama?” he quizzed.

