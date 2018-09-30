Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from Zambia over China lecture


Southern Africa Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from Zambia over China lecture

  • Published:
play

Kenyan law professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has been deported from Zambia over planned lecture on China.

Zambia is one of the African countries that benefit significantly from Chinese investment.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crash

He was denied entry on arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda airport in Lusaka due to "security considerations."

“(The) government through (the) immigration department has denied entry into Zambia of Prof Patrick Lumumba, a Kenyan national, due to security considerations,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya said in a tweet.

“Immigration is a security wing working with agencies within and beyond Zambia,” the minister added.

PLO Lumumba, famous for his hard hitting lectures, was scheduled to speak on the topic “Africa in the age of China influence and global geo dynamics” followed growing anger at Beijing’s grip on the economy of the southern African nation.

Zambia is constructing airports, roads, factories and police stations with Chinese loans.

Recently, it emerged that the Zambia police had enlisted some Chinese nationals, provoking outrage.

READ MORE: Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee House assures

Professor Lumumba said he was "with appropriate dignity."

"I pose threat to no one. I travel all over Africa," he noted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Presidential Jet: Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crash Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crash
Special Prosecutor: Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee House assures Special Prosecutor Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee House assures
2020 Election: Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships 2020 Election Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships
NDC Primaries: Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC flagbearership race NDC Primaries Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC flagbearership race
You caused your own deafeat; not God - Spio jabs Mahama You caused your own deafeat; not God - Spio jabs Mahama
Startimes Deal: Here's why Ken Agyapong and Sam George nearly fought in Parliament Startimes Deal Here's why Ken Agyapong and Sam George nearly fought in Parliament

Recommended Videos

Politics: Sefa-Kayi scores Gov't 40%; Chides lousy communication Politics Sefa-Kayi scores Gov't 40%; Chides lousy communication
Politics: I’ll teach NPP 'better governance' when I return – Mahama Politics I’ll teach NPP 'better governance' when I return – Mahama
Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo: Ghana's new path to development is the China way Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo Ghana's new path to development is the China way



Top Articles

1 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crashbullet
2 Startimes Deal Here's why Ken Agyapong and Sam George nearly fought in...bullet
3 Corruption Fight Taking your salary without working is corruption –...bullet
4 Non-Performance Akufo-Addo is sleeping on the job; has lost focus...bullet
5 NDC Primaries Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC...bullet
6 Special Prosecutor Attorney General surprised at Martin...bullet
7 Confessions Nana Addo's appointees making my work difficult...bullet
8 Attorney-General describes Amidu‘s outbursts as ‘surprising‘bullet
9 Security Concerns NDC vigilante group, the Hawks storms...bullet
10 You caused your own deafeat; not God - Spio jabs Mahamabullet

Related Articles

Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crash
Special Prosecutor Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee House assures
NDC Primaries Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC flagbearership race
2020 Election Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships
You caused your own deafeat; not God - Spio jabs Mahama
Startimes Deal Here's why Ken Agyapong and Sam George nearly fought in Parliament
Relief Items Punish NADMO officials over expired food donations - Ofosu Kwakye
Corruption Fight Taking your salary without working is corruption – Opuni of Peace C'cil to Amidu
Non-Performance Akufo-Addo is sleeping on the job; has lost focus - Maurice Ampaw
Clarification I did not attack 'Ghana Beyond Aid' – Kufour clarifies

Top Videos

1 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet

Politics

I'm not running for NDC National Youth Organiser - Ofosu Kwakye
Relief Items Punish NADMO officials over expired food donations - Ofosu Kwakye
Clarification I did not attack 'Ghana Beyond Aid' – Kufour clarifies
Assessment Sefa-Kayi scores NPP government 40% after 20 months in office
Mohammed Bantima Samba, NPP Northern regional chairman
Allegations NPP Chairman accused of building fuel stations illegally
X
Advertisement