Ketu South NPP in turmoil as members demand resignation of MCE

Macfamous Kudoloh said an Auditor's report which was released last year indicated a loss of GH¢98,000.00 from the Assembly's account.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Some angry polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ketu South Constituency have expressed dissatisfaction at the conduct of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), calling for his resignation.

The polling station executives have vowed to drop their support for the party in the coming elections if the MCE, Edem Elliot Agbenorwu is not sacked.

Macfamous Kudoloh addressing the press at Aflao in the Volta Region said an Auditor's report which was released last year indicated a loss of GH¢98,000.00 from the Assembly's account.

"Till today, no account has been rendered by the MCE regarding how this whooping sum of money was spent," he stated.

He said the relationship between the polling station executives and the MCE is untenable.

They want him to "resign amicably to serve the party’s interest."

"He is not supporting us. If we are in trouble and you call him, he will not pick the phone because he has not managed the resources of the municipal assembly well. That is why we are asking for his resignation," he said.

But the MCE speaking to Accra-based Citi FM said the allegations are false adding that there was no financial malfeasance.

He said "Every year, auditors come to audit… the assembly and audit reports are written and presented to the assembly and management responses to audit reports are sent to auditors. If they are not okay with it, they take you to the Public Accounts Committee [PAC]."

