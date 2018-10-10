Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Killer port charges will send NPP to opposition - Ken Agyapong


Prophecy Killer port charges will send NPP to opposition - Ken Agyapong

According to him, if the issue is not resolved, it could send the New Patriotic Party back into opposition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out play

I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has said the exorbitant charges at the ports will send the NPP back into opposition.

He said the charges businessmen are paying at the ports are too high.

“I have someone working on a project for me at the port. I have imported some air conditioners. I was showed an invoice of USD 22,000 for all the air conditioners but I was shocked I have to pay an amount of USD 25,000 in port duties", he said.

READ ALSO: NPP has disappointed me - Ken Agyapong confesses

Agyapong said he doesn't see the sense in paying such a huge amount just for air conditioners.

“I was like really? What is going on [in Ghana]? You charge so much on common air-condition. I am very upset and still can’t understand why I have to pay that much. The government should immediately do something about this,” he cried out loud.

Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation play

Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation

 

According to him, if the issue is not resolved, it could send the New Patriotic Party back into opposition.

“People can no longer take this exorbitant import duty anymore. This import duty system is a mess."

The NPP government in their first budget said hat it had scrapped an existing one percent special import levy and some additional seven taxes, it appears it is yet to impact on port charges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hard Times: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia Hard Times Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia
NDC Elections: Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign NDC Elections Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign
Battle Lines: ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns Bawumia Battle Lines ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns Bawumia
Murder Of Judges: Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ documentary Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ documentary
Vigilantism: NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them Vigilantism NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them
Foreign Trips: Akufo-Addo is an insensitive President - Koku Anyidoho Foreign Trips Akufo-Addo is an insensitive President - Koku Anyidoho

Recommended Videos

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage' Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage'
Politics: There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia Politics There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia
Politics: I will give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming - Mahama Politics I will give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Video Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promisesbullet
2 Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Ministerbullet
3 Incompetence Battle Stop disgracing yourself - Mahama fires Bawumiabullet
4 Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the...bullet
5 2020 Polls I am yet to decide whether I will contest elections...bullet
6 Prophecy Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President - Prophet Kobibullet
7 Governance Nana Addo is a cultured President - Rawlings praisesbullet
8 Shots If it was about being handsome; Akufo-Addo wouldn't...bullet
9 Battle for 2020 'Incompetent' Mahama wants to return and...bullet
10 Battle Lines ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ –...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Dr Ekow Spio Garbrah,
Comparison Mahama's gov't was better than Nana Addo's - Spio Garbrah
I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Political Vigilantes Delta Force's attack on me exaggerated - Akoto Osei
Juxtaposition I was always truthful to Ghanaians, unlike ‘liar’ Akufo-Addo – Mahama
Cathedral Project National Cathedral is a ‘priority among priorities’ – Akufo-Addo
X
Advertisement