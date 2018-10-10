Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign


NDC Elections Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign

Bonsu has been criticised by both some members of the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as being not qualified to run.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kojo Bonsu play

Kojo Bonsu

Former Mayor of Kumasi and flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has taken to Facebook to raise money for his campaign.

He wrote: "Make your 2020 contribution to the unity and victory of the NDC. However humble or generous, your contribution will help build a united and victorious NDC by supporting Kojo Bonsu as NDC flagbearer”.

Since his announcement of the decision to contest, there have been a lot of controversies surrounding his intent.

Bonsu has been criticised by both some members of the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as being not qualified to run.

READ ALSO: Free SHS is a good idea but it was rushed – Kojo Bonsu

In a justification of his decision, Mr Kojo Bonsu last week on Accra-based Asempa FM said “The party grassroots say I am handsome and if I contest I will become president. So I did a number of consultations before arriving at the decision to contest as Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.

"They have asked that I should go for the ultimate because I am charming and it will fit me. I can put things in place so I listened to them and did consultations before coming to announce my decision to contest”, he added.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia responded to him by saying being handsome doesn't make you eligible to run for President.

  play

 

He said if it had been so, "Former President John Dramani Mahama would have easily won the 2016 general elections because he appeared more handsome than the other contenders on the ballot."

The NDC will, on December 7, vote to elect a flagbearer to lead them into the 2020 general elections. So far 13 aspirants have declared their intention to contest with Kojo Bonsu being the latest addition to the list.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hard Times: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia Hard Times Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia
Battle Lines: ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns Bawumia Battle Lines ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns Bawumia
Murder Of Judges: Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ documentary Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ documentary
Vigilantism: NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them Vigilantism NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them
Foreign Trips: Akufo-Addo is an insensitive President - Koku Anyidoho Foreign Trips Akufo-Addo is an insensitive President - Koku Anyidoho
Vigilantes: Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Minister Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Minister

Recommended Videos

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage' Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage'
Politics: There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia Politics There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia
Politics: I will give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming - Mahama Politics I will give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Video Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promisesbullet
2 Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Ministerbullet
3 Incompetence Battle Stop disgracing yourself - Mahama fires Bawumiabullet
4 Prophecy Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President - Prophet Kobibullet
5 Governance Nana Addo is a cultured President - Rawlings praisesbullet
6 2020 Polls I am yet to decide whether I will contest elections...bullet
7 Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the...bullet
8 Shots If it was about being handsome; Akufo-Addo wouldn't...bullet
9 Battle for 2020 'Incompetent' Mahama wants to return and...bullet
10 Brotherly Love Mahama consoles Alban Bagbin's familybullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Dr Ekow Spio Garbrah,
Comparison Mahama's gov't was better than Nana Addo's - Spio Garbrah
I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Political Vigilantes Delta Force's attack on me exaggerated - Akoto Osei
Juxtaposition I was always truthful to Ghanaians, unlike ‘liar’ Akufo-Addo – Mahama
Cathedral Project National Cathedral is a ‘priority among priorities’ – Akufo-Addo
X
Advertisement