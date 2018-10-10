Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign

news

Former Mayor of Kumasi and flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has taken to Facebook to raise money for his campaign.

He wrote: "Make your 2020 contribution to the unity and victory of the NDC. However humble or generous, your contribution will help build a united and victorious NDC by supporting Kojo Bonsu as NDC flagbearer”.

Since his announcement of the decision to contest, there have been a lot of controversies surrounding his intent.

Bonsu has been criticised by both some members of the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as being not qualified to run.

In a justification of his decision, Mr Kojo Bonsu last week on Accra-based Asempa FM said “The party grassroots say I am handsome and if I contest I will become president. So I did a number of consultations before arriving at the decision to contest as Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.

"They have asked that I should go for the ultimate because I am charming and it will fit me. I can put things in place so I listened to them and did consultations before coming to announce my decision to contest”, he added.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia responded to him by saying being handsome doesn't make you eligible to run for President.

He said if it had been so, "Former President John Dramani Mahama would have easily won the 2016 general elections because he appeared more handsome than the other contenders on the ballot."

The NDC will, on December 7, vote to elect a flagbearer to lead them into the 2020 general elections. So far 13 aspirants have declared their intention to contest with Kojo Bonsu being the latest addition to the list.