Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 9, 2018, reshuffled his appointees. While reassigning others, the president also brought some new faces on board.

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, will take his turn at the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on Friday, October 26.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ms Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of Parliament.

On the same day, Minister-designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison; and Ms Paulina Tangaba Abayage, Minister-designate of the Upper East Region, would also be vetted by the lawmakers.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

 

 

On Monday, 29 October 2018, the committee will consider Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; Martin Oti Gyarko, Deputy Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Minister-designate of the Eastern Region.

The President reshuffled Information Minister, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid to Zongo and Inner Cities Development, while the current sector Minister, Boniface Abubakar Saddique was re-assigned to the office of the Vice President.

