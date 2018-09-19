Koku will kick out 'Mugabe' Asiedu Nketia - Dela Coffie

news

Dela Coffie, a maverick of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has predicted the ousting of Johnson Asiedu Nketia as the General Secretary of the party.

He said the Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho will defeat him at the national elections to be held in October.

Dela Coffie who called Asiedu Nketia ‘NDC Mugabe’ is of the opinion that Koku, The Bull as he is called will ensure sanity in the party more than ‘Mugabe’ Nketia has done so far.

READ ALSO: Here's why Ken Dzirasah wants Asiedu Nketiah to go unopposed

Coffie has joined the former Central Regional Chairman of the party Allotey Jacobs in calling for the defeat of Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito.

Check out what Dela wrote:

NDC Mugabe-Asiedu Nkentia is about to be kicked out of office after 13yrs.

And Koku Anyidoho, the bull is well positioned for the endorsement as the next General Secretary of the NDC.





So there you have it; it is a party first agenda and Koku is poised to return the party to its core values, principles and idiosyncrasies.



Koku as GS will certainly not allow any party leader a free pass to ignore party structures, divide our ranks, and look on unconcerned while babies in diapers berate the founder like nobody’s business.



It is a dawn of a new era and Koku Anyidoho is the man cometh the hour.