KuMePreko Demo: Address citizen's concerns and look beyond the numbers – Kofi Bentil to government

According to him, these demonstrators' concerns resonate with most Ghanaians.

In his view on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, November 5, Mr. Bentil asked policymakers to look beyond the number of persons involved.

He thus commended the lead convener of the protest, Martin Kpebu.

Ku-Me-Preko-Reloaded-Demonstration-6-565x424 Pulse Ghana

“First, let me say that Martin (Martin Kpebu) has already succeeded. Martin has made his points and has stood by his attributes.

“He is one of us but he didn’t really mobilize all of us to join he went on and already he has built a coalition around himself and so it is not going to be about the numbers but about the fact that one man stood and made the point against all odds and he will manage to get a good number of Ghanaians on street today and even those who are not able to join like me, his message resonates with us.

“You may not ask for exactly what he is asking for but nobody denies that he has a strong message and those who ought to have to listen, have to look beyond the numbers and take notes of what he is saying,” he said.

The demonstrators led by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu are demanding the resignation of President Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.

Some civil society organizations including #FixTheCountry Movement, Arise Ghana, Economic Fighters League, and other activists have joined the demonstrators, saying the President and his government have not done enough to alleviate the plight of citizens in the struggling economy.

Martin Kpebu in an earlier media interview said the wanton corruption and mismanagement of the economy give a clear indication that Ghanaians can no longer wait until the end of Mr. Akufo-Addo’s four-year term.

He said after today’s protest, the president together with his vice ought to leave the office to pave way for the constitutional provision for his replacement to be set in motion.

“We are dying; citizens are dying; citizens can’t afford food; citizens are starving all because of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo. It never happened that you have a president in office and every time the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer; how?”

“This can’t continue. We can’t borrow all the time and have Databank becoming richer all the time. Citizens have a duty as stated in Article 41 [of the Constitution] to ask the president to resign; this is not the first time that a president of Ghana will resign,” Martin Kpebu said.