Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 

Kwahu Chief says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 


Nana Asiedu Kweku Donkor said many chiefs were offended by the appointment of Dr. Seidu Danaa as Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

An ‘Nkosuohene’ (Development Chief) of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Asiedu Kweku Donkor, has backed Alban Bagbin’s statement that persons with disability are unfit to lead the Chieftaincy Ministry.

According to him, many chiefs were offended by the appointment of Dr. Seidu Danaa as Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

READ ALSO: Alban Bagbin: Ghana Stammering Association slams Bagbin's 'reckless' attack on Omane Boamah

Dr. Danaa, who is visually impaired, served as sector Minister during John Mahama’s tenure as President of Ghana.

Dr. Seidu Danaa on the far left with Julius Debrah and John Mahama play

Dr. Seidu Danaa on the far left with Julius Debrah and John Mahama

 

However, that appointment was heavily criticized by second Deputy Speaker, Alban Bagbin, who held that persons with disability are “not whole” and therefore unfit to lead a Ministry that caters for prestigious personalities like Chiefs.

Although the Nadowli Kaleo MP has been lambasted by certain quarters for his comments, he has received the backing of a chief of Kwahu.

Nana Asiedu Kweku Donkor believes Mr. Bagbin was spot on with his comments, insisting the MP was not only speaking the truth, but was also speaking the minds of many offended chiefs.

“In Ghanaian tradition, Chiefs are not allowed to deal with people who are physically challenged in anyway, including; people who suffer blindness, and so Mr Bagbin had spoken the truth when he said the appointment of somebody like that as Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs had courted anger from the chiefs,” the Chief said during a funeral reception of his mother, Maame Abena Afi at Kwahu Mpraeso on Saturday.

READ ALSO: NDC Race: ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin

Mr. Bagbin was special guest of honour at the funeral and was mobbed by enthusiastic fans, supporters, and townsfolk, who apparently thronged the funeral grounds to show him support.

The Nadowli Kaleo MP has already declared his intentions of contesting for the flagbearership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, he is bound to face tough competition from former president John Mahama, who has been tipped as the favourite to represent the NDC at the 2020 polls. 

