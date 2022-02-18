Kwaku Agyeman-Manu must resign over failed Sputnik V vaccine – Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

The Minority in Parliament for instance has threatened to pass a vote of censure on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

The lawmaker has also added his voice to calls for the dismissal of the Minister.

"I believe he(Kwaku Agyeman-Manu) must honorably resign or the president should dismiss him," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"…All this while, I have been of the strong conviction that the President, Akufo-Addo would have done the needful but from all indications, it looks as though the President hasn’t heard anything and he hasn’t seen anything," he added.