Kwaku Agyeman-Manu must resign over failed Sputnik V vaccine – Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

Kojo Emmanuel

George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, has said Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu should resign because he circumvented due procedure in the failed Sputnik V vaccine purchase.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister
This comes after an ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to probe the deal recommended that efforts should be made to retrieve over GHS16 million expended as part of the deal.

The Minority in Parliament for instance has threatened to pass a vote of censure on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

The lawmaker has also added his voice to calls for the dismissal of the Minister.

"I believe he(Kwaku Agyeman-Manu) must honorably resign or the president should dismiss him," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"…All this while, I have been of the strong conviction that the President, Akufo-Addo would have done the needful but from all indications, it looks as though the President hasn’t heard anything and he hasn’t seen anything," he added.

He emphasized that even if it is not typical for Ghana, it is unacceptable to infringe the procurement rules.

Kojo Emmanuel

