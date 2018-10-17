Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwaku Baako files GH¢25m defamation suit against Ken Agyapong


Kwaku Baako files GH¢25m defamation suit against Ken Agyapong

In his writ, Kweku Baaku said Kennedy Agyapong made some defamatory comments against him on various radio stations in the month of July.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has dragged Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to court for defamation.

The veteran journalist has filed a GH¢25 million defamation suit against the outspoken legislator.

READ ALSO:  Rawlings will never be a hero - Kennedy Agyapong

In his writ, Kweku Baaku said Mr. Agyapong made some defamatory comments against him on various radio stations in the month of July.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr play

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

 

He said the MP used several demeaning words to describe him, including “corrupt”, “hypocrite” and “dishonest”.

“Look, I have dared Kweku Baako. He is a very corrupt guy. Where is his paper? Kweku Baako is very corrupt; Kweku Baako is very corrupt in his paper. Kweku Baako is not a clean man that President would tolerate in his office anymore…. I said I have concluded that Kweku Baako is not clean…He’s a hypocrite….. Kweku Baako is not an honest man at all………I said he’s not a saint. Kweku Baako is not a saint. He’s evil…… Very evil man…He’s a very evil man,” Kweku Baako’s writ quoted Mr. Agyapong as saying.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide also wants the Assin Central MP to apologise and retract his defamatory comments against him.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

 

READ ALSO:  Akufo-Addo's gov't is not helping NPP members - Ken Agyapong

“An order of the Court directed at the Defendant to publish on three consecutive occasions, on the same platform that he published the defamatory words, an unqualified retraction and an apology, with the same prominence as given to the issuance of the defamatory words.”

In addition to this, Kweku Baako wants the court to perpetually restrain “Mr. Agyapong, his agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words against the him [Kweku Baako].”

This comes after the maverick MP was also served two defamation suits in the last six months, with investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas also suing Mr. Agyapong for GHc25 million.

